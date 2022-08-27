The National Communications Authority (NCA) has uploaded the Self-Service Application (App) for the SIM re-registration on Google Play Store.

The NCA announced this in a statement which read the App, called GH SIM SELF REG, is currently available for download.

“The App is intended for subscribers who have done Stage 1 of their SIM card registration to complete Stage 2.

“Subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so,” the statement noted.

The App, according to the NCA, will soon be available on the Apple Store.

“The NCA urges subscribers to reach out to its Operational Support Centre via toll-free number 0800-110-622 or the Authority’s handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedln or the NCA’s website, www.nca.org.gh for any inquiries or for more information about the App,” the statement added.

The self-service App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM card re-registration using the Ghana Card at a GH¢ 5 charge as part of measures to meet the September 30, 2020 deadline.