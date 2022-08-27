The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has dispatched a delegation to meet with the Kumasi Traditional Council over the temporary shutdown of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

GJA in a statement indicated the meeting is to arrive at measures to address the ongoing rift between the traditional council and the radio station.

“Following the break of the news on the shutdown directed at Oyerepa FM by the Kumasi Traditional Council, the GJA quickly arranged to dispatch a delegation to Kumasi today, Friday, August 26, 2022, to meet with the traditional council and management of the radio station,” part of the statement, signed by the GJA Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, read.

The statement, however, indicated the delegation was advised to reschedule the mission to Monday, which is considered to be an appropriate time to meet the traditional council.

The Kumasi Traditional Council on Thursday, August 25 requested that Oyerepa FM stops broadcasting until further notice.

This was at a time a team from Oyerepa FM and TV arrived before the Traditional Council to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network.

Odike, who is the founder of the United Progressive Party, accused the chiefs of aiding in galamsey since they have looked on unconcerned while forests and water bodies are destroyed.

He threatened to lead the youth to stage a massive demonstration against Manhyia if the galamsey menace continues.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was offended by this remark and declared it to be a form of rebellion against Asanteman, hence banished Odike from stepping at Manhyia.