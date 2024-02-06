The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has ordered all media houses to blacklist the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama for allegedly assaulting Citi FM journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

This was contained in a joint press conference with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) on February 6, 2024.

Farouk Mahama and his team allegedly assaulted the journalist while he was covering the chaos that erupted during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

The groups called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin “to intervene in the Yendi case and haul the MP to the appropriate Parliamentary Committee to respond to his unhonourable behaviour.”

They also entreated journalists to adhere to the directive until further notice.

Full statement below:

