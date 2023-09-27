The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted the 27th Annual GJA Media Awards Committee.

The nine-member committee, chaired by a former Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Betty Appau-Opong, will vet entries submitted by members and select winners in 34 categories for honours at this year’s media awards.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of GJA, Kofi Yeboah, said the awards up for grabs included the prestigious P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

Other members of the awards committee are the Executive Editor of Daily Guide Network, Fortune Alimi; the Chief Editor of Ghana News Agency, George-Ramsey Benamba; the Regional Director of Obonu FM/TV, Loretta Vanderpuye; and a Deputy News Editor of the Daily Graphic, Michael Quaye.

The rest are the News Editor of United Television (UTV), Joana Afua Mensah; the Head of News, 3FM and Co-host of Sunrise Morning Show on TV3, William A. Asiedu; International Photojournalist, Nana Kofi Acquah; and the News Director of Atinka Media Village, Isaac Nuamah Yeboah.

The 27th GJA Media Awards is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 29.

ALSO READ: