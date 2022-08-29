The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is set to launch its 2022 Media Awards on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

This year’s edition of the annual event, according to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, has been scheduled for November.

The statement, among other things, noted a seven-member Media Awards Committee to select winners to be celebrated will also be inaugurated at the ceremony.

The committee is being chaired by Dr Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo, a lecturer at the Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, to the National Executive.

The GJA flagship programme is organised annually to recognise and reward excellence in journalism by members of the Association.

The last ceremony came off in 2020 as controversies surrounding the recent GJA elections did not permit the 2021 edition.

“The 26th GJA media awards promise to be better and bigger, following a review of the entire programme to make it more attractive to members,” the statement assured.

The National Executive has, therefore, encouraged members of the Association and sponsors to heavily patronise the awards in their respective roles to make it successful.

Below is the full statement: