National 200m record-holder James Dadzie pulled out injured in the men’s 200m heats of the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Ghanaian appeared to have pulled his hamstring during heat 4 of the 200m and was unable to complete the race.

Dadzie has been battling with a hamstring injury since setting the national record in April this year.

He was stretched off after pulling out of the race with the crowd applauding him.

The race was, however, won by Canada’s Brendon Rodney, while Renan Correa and Shaun Maswanganyi of Brazil and South Africa claimed second and third respectively.