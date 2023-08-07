Team Ghana has arrived in France for pre-competition camp ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The contingent is made up of five local athletes and five US-based athletes, who will train in Paris for 10 days before flying out to Hungary for the competition.

Included in the contingent is 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, who has pulled out of the competition itself due to injury.

Raymond French, Solomon Diafo, Aziz Mohammed, Florence Agyemang and Edwin Gadayi arrived in Paris on Monday morning from Accra, accompanied by local coaches Douglas Sowah and Munkaila Seidu.

They will be joined by US-based athletes Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio, James Dadzie, Abigail Kwarteng, Deborah Acquah and coach Elorm.

The pre-competition camp is fully funded by the French Embassy in Ghana.

“We are so happy because it is not only the athletes that will train,” Ghana Athletics Chief Executive Officer, Bawa Athletics told JoySports.

“The coaches will also have the opportunity to learn from their French counterparts in Paris. That was the agreement, training athletes at the same time, enhancing the capacities of our coaches.”

Meanwhile, High Jumper, Rose Yeboah of the University of Cape Coast, will join the team in Budapest after her participation was confirmed on Sunday.

She was in China, competing at the FISU World University Games where she won gold in the Women’s High Jump with a new national record of 1.94m.