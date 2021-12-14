Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as ‘Efia Odo’, has reacted to the directive by the government that seeks to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory.

The actress took to her social media handle to express her disappointment in the decision by the government.

According to her, Malaria has killed lots of people than the covid-19 pandemic yet the government is mandating the intake of the vaccine.

“Malaria has killed more people than COVID -19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they are mandating us to take a vaccine,” she tweeted.

In her opinion vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision, whilst she believes the vaccine is a disapproved one.

Her move has stirred a massive spark among Ghanaians and netizens. Some have applauded her for her bold decision while others have chastised her heavily for what they say is misinformation.

Due to the new variant known as ‘Omicron’, the Ghana Health Service has made new modifications to the Covid protocols at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the new protocols, anyone who wants to travel out of Ghana must be vaccinated with the new vaccine.