Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has said he is interested in going through a report that indicted the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority.

Speaking exclusively on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Wednesday, Prof. Akumfi described the development as very unfortunate and bad practice.

He said as board chairman, he is interested in going through the report because to him looking into the report will be a lesson for future CEOs.

“I have had a quick summary on the matter because I have to have an interest there as board chair. I am interested in going through the report because when I get in there I will look into the details and why it went on for so long.

“It should not be repeated and needs to be a lesson to future CEOs. I have known the former CEO for a long time and he was quite a good person but it was unfortunate and I don’t think it should be repeated,” he said.

As board chair, he indicated that he is studying the authority’s operations and will work on areas that need modification and believes in the era of digitisation.

A journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in 2019 produced an investigative documentary that revealed that the PPA boss had interests in a private company, Talent Discovery Limited that got awarded several government contracts and was in the business of illegally selling those contracts to third parties.

President Akufo-Addo sacked Mr Adjei on Friday, October 30, 2020, based on recommendations from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which was directed to look into the matter.

CHRAJ after investigating Mr Adjei found him guilty of conflict of interest in the performance of his duties at the PPA.

But the former Minister of Education has promised that his leadership at the Public Procurement Authority as Board Chairman will ensure value for money.