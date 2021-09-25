A Kenyan High Court judge, Teresia Matheka, has declared being a housewife a full-time job that should attract some form of compensation.



The judge, who was presiding over a matrimonial property dispute, said that it is unfair for courts to rule that housewives do not contribute anything to the financial progress of the family, K24 reports.



The complainant is said to be a divorced lady who sought to have their family property sold and the money shared equally between her and her ex-husband.



The judge stated that housewives should not say they don’t work since they provide services in the home that are otherwise outsourced and paid for. She added that it is unfair to only rely on seen income and the mindset that one has to contribute money to the marriage to find value.



According to her: “It is easy for the spouse working away from home and sending money to lay claim to the whole property purchased and developed with that money by the spouse staying at home and taking care of the children and the family. That spouse will be heard to say that the other one was not employed so they contributed nothing.



“Raising children is a full-time job that families pay a person to do. Cooking and cleaning as well. Hence, for a woman in employment who has to balance childbearing and rearing this contribution must be considered.”

The judge also urged her counterparts to consider the nine months of pregnancy when presiding over cases of matrimonial disputes.

She opined that carrying a pregnancy is equivalent to working, noting that some couples have lately resorted to hiring surrogate mothers to bear children for them.

She ruled that the property be sold and money shared equally, or one of the spouses buys out the other party by paying half the value of the property that the party is entitled to.