The Police in Accra say they have instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest a robbery gang within the region.

This, they explained, comes on the back of attacks in recent days. The police believe these measures will deal with the security threat.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

The outfit has also promised a GHS 50,000 reward for any individual who will volunteer information leading to the arrest of robbery thugs.

It has further advised that persons who intend to withdraw huge sums of money should exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance.

“We, therefore, plead with residents to bear with us with regard to the scaled-up security measures to deal with this threat.

“We have placed a financial reward of GHc 50,000 on information that will lead to the arrest of these thugs,” part of the statement read.

