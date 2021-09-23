A 17-year-old hawker who went viral after it was discovered she had a very beautiful voice for singing, has revealed that Grammy-winning singer, Rihanna has contacted her.

The girl, known as Salle, was captured on tape singing with a voice so angelic that it amazed many social media users.

In a video that made rounds on social media, the young girl who held an empty tray was asked to do a freestyle on a beat and she sang beautifully.

Well, days after her emergence on social media platforms created for her – Instagram and Twitter – with the handle @RealCallMeSalle, something significant has happened already.

She has revealed via a tweet on the page that Rihanna has reached out to her.

”I got a call from Rihanna,” she wrote.

Salle had earlier taken to her page and thanked Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut and some other celebrities for reposting her video.

See her post:

I got a call from Rihanna 😱 — Sallè Music (@RealCallMeSalle) September 19, 2021

READ ALSO: