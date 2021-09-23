A 17-year-old hawker who went viral after it was discovered she had a very beautiful voice for singing, has revealed that Grammy-winning singer, Rihanna has contacted her.
The girl, known as Salle, was captured on tape singing with a voice so angelic that it amazed many social media users.
In a video that made rounds on social media, the young girl who held an empty tray was asked to do a freestyle on a beat and she sang beautifully.
Well, days after her emergence on social media platforms created for her – Instagram and Twitter – with the handle @RealCallMeSalle, something significant has happened already.
She has revealed via a tweet on the page that Rihanna has reached out to her.
”I got a call from Rihanna,” she wrote.
Salle had earlier taken to her page and thanked Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut and some other celebrities for reposting her video.

