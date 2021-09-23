Black Entertainment Television (BET) award-winner Sarkodie has met with Ghana’s Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The duo took their online bromance to real life when they met at a corporate gathering Wednesday, September 23.

It is unclear the event they both graced, but videos posted by Sarkodie had them sitting alone in a conference room.

Rather than the usual baggy jeans and sneakers, Sarkodie rocked a blue suit, making netizens believe the duo met for a ‘serious business.

After their brief discussion, they shared a fist bump as they parted ways.

It is safe to say that Mr Oppong Nkrumah and Sarkodie are acquaintances, following their public display of affection to each other on social media.

Sarkodie had once wished Mr Oppong Nkrumah a happy birthday to which the minister replied in coded language.

Sarkodie is currently promoting his No Pressure album and he will host a listening party on October 8.

