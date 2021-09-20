Meeting face-to-face after an online confrontation, known in the showbiz industry as ‘beef’, can either be an ice breaker or an avenue for blows.

In the case of LilWin and Dr Likee, the former was the case as they exhibited friendly gestures when they met on set.

Tension was brewing between the artistes after Ghanaians hailed Dr Likee for bringing an end to LilWin’s long reign in the Kumawood industry.

LilWin hit back, describing Dr Likee as just a popular person with Youtube likes, and as such should not be compared to a legend like him.

Days after the brag, the duo met at an event and Dr Likee tried his possible best to avoid an encounter with his colleague, by faking a phone call when LilWin approached.

LilWin and his team made a mockery of the emerging comic act after videos from the event went viral.

However, in a latest video in circulation, Dr Likee gathered the balls to be in the same space with the actor-turned producer after they were both featured for an upcoming movie.

They were being hailed by the movie director for exhibiting professionalism on set to dispute any claim of bad blood between them.

Watch video below: