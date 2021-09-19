Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says colleague musician, Samini, has lost focus when it comes to doing music.

According to him, he is being lazy because its been a while he released a song to top charts in the music industry.

I want to tell Samini if he can buy a 55,000 Rolex watch then we talk. He is being lazy… he is a dead artiste.. I don’t hear anything he says nowadays, Shatta Wale said.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB, Shatta Wale said Samini is broke and has lost the juice he has as a musician, adding that, Samini shouldn’t compare his career to his.

Speaking on Samini calling him a beggar who relies on big men to survive, Shatta Wale said the ‘Obaa’ hitmaker is lost when it comes to music.

He doesn’t know what is happening and where music is going to… I am doing real business and he is working with feelings. You can see look at the number of fans here…Samini will not come and stand here and get this kinda thing… All I want to say is that he doesn’t have money, the ‘Already’ hitmaker said.

