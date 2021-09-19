A 28-year-old carpenter has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court for setting the room of his rival ablaze.

Emmanuel Agyekum, aka Donkor, told the Police that the complainant, Samuel Kweku Adila, a tailor, had been chasing his girlfriend.

He pleaded guilty with explanation on the charge of causing unlawful damage to a room and its content.

The court, presided over by Madam Sedinam Awo Balokah, after listening to Mr Agyekum’s explanation, said his explanation confirmed his guilt.

He was, therefore, sentenced on his own plea.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant, Samuel Kweku Adila, is a tailor residing at Borteyman near Nmai Dzorm. Mr Agyekum also resided in the same area.

On September 10, 2021, at about 20:00 hours, the complainant and the convict engaged in series of fights at a drinking spot at Borteyman over a woman, he said.

The two were separated by some onlookers. After the separation, Mr Agyekum confronted Mr Adila in his house and threatened to burn his single room, the prosecution added.

The complainant took Mr Agyekum’s threat as a joke but on September 11, 2021, at about 20:40 hours, the complainant returned from town only to see that his single-room house had been set ablaze and his belongings and those of his wife and children burnt to ashes.

The items, the Prosecution said, included a tabletop fridge, two mattresses, GHC2,300 cash, a set of furniture, two bags of cement and other personal effects.

A report was made to the Police and Mr Agyekum was arrested.

The prosecution said in Mr Agyeman’s caution statement, he admitted having set ablaze the complainant’s house because he (complainant) was chasing his girlfriend.