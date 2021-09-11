One person has been confirmed dead with 10 others seriously injured in a gory accident at Ekumfi Akwakrom on the Kasoa- Cape Coast Highway.

The accident involved a Metro Mass bus with a registration number GS 2614-17 from Accra heading towards Takoradi and a Toyota Corolla with a Registration number GV 22-14 from Mankessim.

Information gathered suggested the accident occurred in a head-on collision after the driver of the Toyota Corolla made a wrong overtaken.

In an interview with Adom News, some from the Metro Mass bus narrated their driver attempted to swerve the Corolla but was not successful.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla died on the spot, leaving 10 passengers in the metro bus seriously injured including the driver.

ALSO READ:

The injured people are currently receiving treatment at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital while the dead body has been deposited at the Saltpond mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

However, the deceased is yet to be identified with the vehicles impounded at the Jedu Police Station.