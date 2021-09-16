You are always begging people, stop fo*ling – Samini tells Shatta Wale in latest tweets

Dancehall musician, Samini, has taken a swipe at Shatta Wale and is asking him to stop begging big guns in the entertainment industry for funds.

According to him, Shatta Wale is always praising some industry players so he can lure his ways around them for money.

Everyday daddy daddy daddy then you Dey take scam the big men. Dem see you oo @shattawalegh dem just Dey watch. You no see say some of dem stop Dey pay see you life ooo alo lo lo alo lo lo in your own voice to you, Come expose #bulldog too ehh @shattawalegh cus base awards matters Dey [SIC], Samini said.

According to Samini, Shatta Wale is a loose talker who always want to tarnish the image of others to elevate his brand and promote his music.

#Yearoftruth we go face them squarely he go come talk say I’m poor mean while you no get money. Fanfool and beg beg and kiss ass vibes s)))).. you ever see say I delete tweet or apologize to anyone for lose talk before? Lion status man. @shattawalegh stop Dey fool [SIC].

Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol ! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them Mr fake revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought [SIC}, Samini tweeted.

