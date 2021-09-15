An unidentified man committed the almost perfect thievery, but for a hidden camera that captured all his tricks.

A video widely in circulation shows the moment the thief tactically stole an unsuspecting man’s phone in a place believed to be a market.

The man, who was carefully walking to prevent staining himself with muddy water, run into the thief who was walking into the opposite direction.

It is unclear what the thief told him in a native African language before he lost focus, giving an opportunity for the robbery.

Some other men, believed to be accomplices, also distracted the man and the thief carefully removed his phone from his trouser pocket.

As though nothing had gone on, they watched the now phoneless man continue his journey.

Watch video below: