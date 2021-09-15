Men of God in Ghana have been charged to use the tribulation of Revered Isaac Owusu-Bempah to control their temper.

Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako said the arrest and subsequent release of the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International is a test case for men of God across the country.

“What has happened to Owusu-Bempah has taught me that nobody is above the law so men of God must learn,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Archbishop Amoako, who is also the Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, underscored the need for pastors to come down from their high horse, stop glorifying themselves and focus on the work of God.

“Men of God should humble themselves and live a life worth emulating because as a leader, people look up to you,” Chairman of the National Prophetic and Apostolic Council stressed.

Archbishop Amoako was happy his friend is going through this trouble since “it is a way God is using to reform him.”

He called on Christians to quit being judgemental and rather pray for the prophet to regain strength to do the work of God.