The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has donated part of his monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to ace Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T.

His gesture is in response to a cry for help by the famed actor for the payment of his rent which was due.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, in a letter, said he is inspired by T.T’s positive impact in the movie and entertainment industry, hence is committing to the monthly deduction of GH¢1,500 from his parliamentary salary to be paid to T.T.

“I have, therefore, placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025,” he said.

Below is the Minister’s notice to Parliament:

NOTICE OF GHS1,500.00 MONTHLY SUPPORT

My attention was drawn to a social media appeal emanating from you, through Nii Ayaafio Tetteh – President of the Ga Dangme Youth Association, on the request for financial support for your rent.

I have been notified of the generous support of His Excellency the Vice President to the tune of GHS 50,000.00, being payment for six months’ rent renewable for the next 5 years (GHS 30,000.00) and GHS 20,000.00 for your upkeep.

I am also informed of the kind support of GHS 5,000.00 from Mac Dan in response to your appeal.Inspired by your positive impact in the movie and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support you with a monthly stipend of GHS1,500.00 from my parliamentary salary.

I have, therefore, placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025.

Kindly make details of your account available to my secretariat to facilitate the smooth transfers.I count on your usual cooperation in this regard for the furtherance of my request.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully, Hon.

Henry Quartey

Regional Minister Greater Accra Region