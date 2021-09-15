A Nigerian tech expert, David Gbodi Odaibo, has reportedly died in his sleep, seven days after winning a $125 million United States government contract.

His brother and Chief Executive Officer of Retina-AI Health Incorporation, Stephen Odaibo narrated how he died in a post shared on LinkedIn.

He said his brother, who was fully vaccinated and did not have COVID-19, had a cardiac arrhythmia/heart attack in his sleep and passed on at the age of 42. He revealed that the death has left them devastated.

Before his death, he wrote an algorithm for automatically detecting threats at airports and it won a $125 Million contract from Department of Homeland security, beating out companies backed by billions of dollars.

He wrote: