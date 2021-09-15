Africa Education Watch has petitioned the Criminal investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate reports of examination leakage in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



This comes after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) disclosed that two papers; Physics and Business Management have been rescheduled over possible leakage.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Head of the Council’s Test Administration Division at WAEC, George Ohene-Mantey, said a new date will be communicated in due course.



Speaking with Aisha Ibrahim on the Pulse show on Joynews, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, said they have provided the CID with evidence to investigate the source of the leakage.



“We have been in discussions with the CID since yesterday because we are monitoring the WASSCE and the activities of question marketers and people doing the business on the ground for over one month before WASSCE started.

“We bought the questions 10 hours to the exams and we have given all the evidence we have to the CID to investigate. Our interest is those bad elements within WAEC system who are taking advantage of their position are dealt with,” he said.



He added that these leakages are not only prevalent in Ghana but in other African countries as well.