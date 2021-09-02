One candidate of the Dadieso Senior High School in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was picked up on Wednesday while an invigilator is on the run.

The duo allegedly took a snapshot of the candidate’s English Oral paper, while the examination was ongoing.

The candidate has, however, been released on bail, while security operatives of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) are on the heels of the invigilator, who is also a teacher of the school.

The snapshot photo was uploaded on social media purported to portray that the paper had been leaked.

Briefing Graphic Online, the Head of the Public Relations Officer of the WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said that the matter had been reported to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

She explained that while Oral English was being written, the said photo was circulated on social media.