The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has expressed hope the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates will excel.

This is because he believes the teachers have played their role in imparting knowledge throughout their three-year stay in school.

On the part of the students, the educationist noted they have also burned the midnight candle, hence it was time for them to write into victory.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi, made these remarks in a Facebook post following the commencement of the exit exam on August 16, 2021.

The exam, to be written nationwide, is expected to run till October 8, 2021.

Read the Minister’s post below:

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'GOODWILL MESSAGE TO 2021 WASSCE CANDIDATES: YOA My dear WASSCE candidates, as you start your examinations today across all the regions in the country, I wish to see you excel after all your hard work over the past three years. Your teachers have contributed their quota by imparting a great volume of knowledge in you, and you have also burnt the midnight oil for this day. Now is your time to go and write for victory! Go ahead and excel! wish you all the best!!! HON. DR. YAW OSEI ADUTWUM. MINISTER FOR EDUCATION'




