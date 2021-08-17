Accra Hearts of Oak have successfully gone through the registration of players and officials for the 2021/22 CAF Inter Clubs competitions.

The Ghanaian champions completed the process in the midnight of Monday, August 16, 2021, through the help of the IT department of the Ghana Football Association.

Accra Hearts of Oak will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League – their first continental appearance since 2015.

The Phobians will kick start their campaign against Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round.

The 2000 CAF Champions League winners will travel to Conakry for the first leg on the weekend of 10-12 September, with the second leg set to take place on the weekend of 17-21 September 2021 in Accra.