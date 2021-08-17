A couple, yet-to-be-identified, has sparked controversy on social media after shockingly revealing they are siblings.

This, according to the man, comes after 10 years of their marriage which is blessed with two kids.

Detailing their love story, he disclosed they met in 2008 and got married in 2011 but did not give details of what transpired at the ceremony.

The same year in their marriage, they had their first child and the second in 2015 but still did not know they were related until recently.

However, the husband, who narrated their marital journey, did not disclose how they found out.

Their narration has sent social media buzzing with questions begging for answers.

Some persons have opined they should continue with the marriage while others have queried if family members were not present at their wedding.

Watch the video below: