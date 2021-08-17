Chaplain of St Monica’s College of Education has been relieved of his duties in the school.

Authorities announced this to the students’ body after a closed-door meeting.

Acting Principal, Venerable Dr Okyere Korankye, who confirmed the development to Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, said Rev Father Obeng Larbi is relieved of his duties as Chaplain and lawyer of the school until further notice as the Anglican Church launches investigations into his conduct.

Tuesday’s decision comes amid calls from the public, civil society organisations for the Chaplain’s head.

Dr Korankye further explained that the incident took place during Mass on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

He, however, added that affected students are being supported by the school’s counselling unit.

Reports indicate that there is wild public condemnation from residents of Asante Mampong.

‘Stop sexual harassment’ signage at the administrative block of St Monica’s College of Education.



The Reverend Father is seen kissing some students in the full glare of the public.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the priest on stage inviting the three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss one after the other. The preacher is seen directing the students to drop the face mask for the kiss.

The first two kisses got the congregants screaming with excitement. However, the third female student before and during the act showed a form of hesitation but was still kissed by the Anglican chaplain in question.

