Africa Education Watch has petitioned the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to, with immediate effect, investigate a viral video of an Anglican priest kissing students.

The group is also asking for appropriate sanctions to be applied after the investigation.

The Reverend Father, identified as Balthazar Obeng Larbi, was captured locking lips with some female students of St Monica’s College of Education.

The clip, which is spreading like wildfire on social media, sees three students lined up and taking turns to exchange passionate kisses with the man of God behind a pulpit in the presence of a seemingly large congregation.

The act, which is termed as a “holy kiss” among persons familiar with it, seeks to officially welcome new converts of the school to the body of Christ Jesus.

Wearing a green and white liturgical robe, the Reverend Father draws each of the students towards himself and plants his lips on theirs.

But to the education think tank, the act is in blatant disregard for the covid-19 safety protocols, especially with the priest as someone to ensure adherence.

They are also among other things demanding a pronouncement on whether or not the practice of kissing students in public is an acceptable conduct in a tertiary institution.