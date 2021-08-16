A 33-year-old man, Emmanuel Kwofie, has shot himself dead after killing his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Nkruma, 66, at Apremudo, in the Efia Kwesimintim municipality.

Both were confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Reports say the deceased and his ex-wife, Dora Essandoh, had been in a relationship for the past 10 years and had a son, aged 8.

The deceased, three years ago, left for Spain for greener pastures and on his return some days ago, found out that madam Essandoh, someone he had not performed marriage rites for, had taken another man.

Though he was not in talking terms with the mother of his ex-wife, he is believed to have mistaken her for his former partner and shot her.

Police investigations say on Sunday, August 15, 2021, madam Essandoh, accompanied by her brother, Emmanuel Essandoh, went to the Kwesimintsim police station and reported that her ex-husband, now deceased, came to their house at Apremdo with a single barrel gun and shot her mother on the left thigh and also shot himself in the abdomen.

ALSO READ:

She indicated that both were rushed to the Kwesimintsim hospital for treatment.

Police, accompanied by the complainant, proceeded to the said hospital where the victim, madam Nkrumah was met being attended to.

The suspect was also referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Government Hospital for further treatment but they were both later pronounced dead by the medical officers.

According to the police, both bodies were photographed, conveyed, and deposited at the Effman eternity funeral home for autopsy.