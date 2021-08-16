A 45-year-old woman, Ama Tweneboa, has been found dead in her room at Nkusukum, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region.

A co-tenant, Akua Serwaa, narrating the incident, said the deceased had not been seen for about four days.

But she was found naked below the waist Sunday Morning after they smelled an odour from her room.

The cause of her death is yet to be known though she is said to be mentally challenged.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested that the family members, upon hearing the news, fled Mankessim.

They are nowhere to be found with their rooms locked and their mobile phones off.

According to the Assemblyman for the Nkusukum Electoral Area, Mohammed Abubakar, the deceased got sick about two weeks ago and the family members took her to the hospital for treatment but brought her back home.

He suspects her sickness got worse and took her life in the process.

The Mfantseman Municipality Environmental Officer, Rockson Amankwa, has threatened to sue the family of the deceased if they refuse to show up to support her burial.

Mr Amankwa said due to the decaying state of the body they will have no option other than to bury her.

The case has been reported to the Mankessim Police Station for investigation.