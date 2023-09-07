A 40-year-old tricycle rider, Suleman Abubakar, has drowned in the Okyi river at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Residents discovered Suleman’s lifeless body by the river on Wednesday.

A resident who only gave his name as Abobo, speaking to Adom News, said he suspects the deceased killed himself.

He claimed Suleman, who is also a scrap dealer, had been complaining of economic hardship and believes he committed suicide out of frustration.

Abobo has therefore appealed to Ghanaians to be each other’s keeper to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

