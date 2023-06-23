The drowning of two teenage boys in a flooded river at Mfrebiem in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region has led residents on a collision course with Blue Skies Company Limited.

The residents allege the spillover of a dam belonging to Blue Skies is the cause of their woes.

The two boys met their untimely death when they went to fetch water from the river for household chores on Saturday.

Aside from the deaths, farms have also been affected by the spillover of the dam. The situation has not only affected the livelihood of the farmers but has also caused environmental challenges.

Nearby boreholes, streams and rivers have been polluted, posing a health risk to residents who depend on them for their daily needs.

The dam was constructed for irrigation purposes in the area.

The affected farmers are demanding a lasting solution to the problem and called on government to intervene.

Father of the deceased boys, 11 and 14, Kweku Agormetor blamed the dam for the sad incident.

“A third child came to tell us what happened before we went to rescue them. But their bodies were lifeless. I am really sad. The dam they constructed caused the river to be stagnant and overflow its banks.”

Abusuapayin Oko Amoani, an opinion leader of the community, was enraged, calling on urgent government intervention.

“Spillover from the dam has affected our farms. We need government to intervene now for us.”

Meanwhile, the Akwapem South Municipality has visited the communities and given assurances.

Corporate Affairs Manager of Blue Skies Company Limited Alistair Djimatey has denied the allegations.

“It is not our irrigation dam that has caused the drowning of the children. We haven’t spilt over yet. Even at that, spill overs should go downstream and not upstream. We console with the family and are ready to help in investigation efforts.”

The deceased teenagers are set to be buried on Friday, June 23.

