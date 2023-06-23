Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has revealed that his mother, Maha Ayew, left the Education City Stadium after 65 minutes during Ghana’s 2022 World Cup game against South Korea.

That was when the Koreans had scored twice in three minutes to make it 2-2 after Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus gave the Black Stars a two-goal lead.

According to the striker, the tension was too much for his mum, with his two sons, Andre and Jordan, playing for Ghana.

The 31-year-old added that Maha was too stressed and could not watch on, hence the decision to leave the stadium.

“My Mum, after 65 or 70 minutes, she couldn’t watch the game anymore,” Jordan Ayew told Crystal Palace’s website. “She had to leave the stadium! We like [the tension] like that, we enjoy it.”

“It was very stressful for her. She is very passionate about the game as well, so she just couldn’t watch. With her two sons playing it was not easy for her,” he added.

Kudus then scored the winner for Ghana in the 68th minute – seven minutes after South Korea equalised – to give Ghana a 3-2 win.

That was Ghana’s only win at the tournament after losing 3-2 to Portugal in the group opener before missing out on the round when they lost 2-0 against Uruguay in the final group game.

