The tragic incident that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, involved the unfortunate killing of Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah, a police officer who was escorting a bullion van during a robbery attack.

Lance Corporal Amoah, who had graduated from the Pwalugu Police Training School in 2017, was stationed at the National Protection Unit (NPU) at the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra.

According to reports from the Daily Graphic, Lance Corporal Amoah had recently gotten married in 2022.

Armed robbers shoot and kill police officer in bullion van attack at Ablekuma

He left behind his wife and a baby, although the exact age of the child remains unknown. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the community and saddened the nation.

The incident unfolded when a bullion van made a stop at the Ablekuma FanMilk Star Oil filling station.

During this operation, four armed robbers attacked the van, resulting in the fatal shooting of Lance Corporal Amoah. Despite the efforts of bystanders to rush him to a hospital, the officer tragically lost his life at the scene.

The Ghana Police Service and the entire nation joined together to send prayers and condolences to Lance Corporal Amoah’s grieving family.

ALSO READ:

Withdraw services for Banks not using fortified bullion vans – Security…

CCTV footage of how policeman was killed in bullion van attack…

Photo of police officer killed in daylight robbery attack at Ablekuma..