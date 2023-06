The Ghana Police Service is embarking on a medical outreach at Assin Anhweasu in the Assin North constituency.

This comes ahead of a crucial bye-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The team is led by DCOP Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko from Police Hospital in Accra.

A post on Ghana Police Service Facebook wall said the seven days medical outreach program within the community is part of security tour ahead of the upcoming Assin North bye-election.

