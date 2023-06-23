Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has commiserated with the bereaved family of the police officer who was killed at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb in Accra by unknown assailants.

In a statement, he expressed condolences to the family.

Dr Ayariga highlighted that countless broad daylight and night robberies take place at the University of Ghana, Legon campus, and its environs.

“My condolences to the bereaved family of the police officer who was killed yesterday. Worst things are happening at the University of Ghana, Legon. Robbers and hooligans are attacking, butchering, and robbing our children of their valuables in broad daylight and at night.”

“The university is no longer safe for our children to attend evening lectures and go about their daily activities anymore,” he stated.

He appealed to government and school authorities to put urgent measures in place to ensure the safety of students.

“I’m calling on the government and school authorities to put quick measures in place to ensure that the safety of students are guaranteed and stop the situation. The number of students being assaulted and harassed is becoming increasingly dangerous. Let’s work together to make sure our future leaders are protected from these threats and attacks,” he added.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the police officially confirmed the tragic death of one of their officers in a harrowing attack on a bullion van at a fuel station at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, the capital city.

The officer, seated in the front of the white van during the attack, fell victim to a barrage of gunshots fired by one of the four assailants involved.

The criminals managed to flee the scene with two bags whose contents remain undisclosed.

