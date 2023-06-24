Residents of Ablekuma have reported a distressing incident that unfolded on Thursday when a group of armed robbers attacked a bullion van, tragically leading to the death of a policeman who was escorting it.

Shockingly, eyewitnesses have revealed that the perpetrators resorted to violence against anyone attempting to document the harrowing event.

Ablekuma robbery

One courageous individual recounted his narrow escape, describing how he had to quickly take cover upon being spotted by the robbers, who were roughly fifty meters away.

Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba who was in the area reported that the residents, who have been left shaken by the ordeal, are now pointing to various buildings that bear the scars of bullet holes, providing tangible proof of the assailants’ indiscriminate firing in an attempt to intimidate both locals and passers-by.

Ablekuma robbery

The structures, pockmarked with bullet marks, serve as a haunting reminder of the robbers’ desperate attempts to suppress any filming of their criminal act.

ALSO READ:

Star Oil gives account of Ablekuma bullion van robbery