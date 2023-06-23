A young man, who witnessed the violent robbery that occurred at Ablekuma, Accra, on Thursday, has shared a harrowing account of the incident.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday, the eyewitness said his shop is located directly opposite the robbery scene.

“We initially heard gunshots, which we thought were the sound of a car tire bursting. But then we heard another gunshot, and out of curiosity, we went outside, only to witness a group of robbers attacking the Star Oil fuel station,” he recounted.

The witness continued, “Around 1:43 pm on Thursday, we initially mistook the gunshots for a car tyre burst, but when we went out, we saw the robbers across the street shooting and robbing the fuel station. As I took a closer look, I saw two men firing their weapons indiscriminately around the premises, so we all ran for cover.”

He further explained, “Later, a friend of mine, who also owns a shop, started recording the incident on video. However, one of the robbers, positioned in the middle of the road, firing warning shots to disperse onlookers, began shooting at his lotto kiosk.”

Due to the dangerous situation, the eyewitness and others in the vicinity were unable to intervene and provide assistance.

“We watched the events unfold from a distance, fearing that if we approached, we might be shot by the robbers.

“After they have completed their mission, the four robbers sat on two motorbikes and picked up their accomplice. Once they left, we hurried to the scene to help the injured police officer whom they had shot, and that’s when we noticed a large bag lying on the ground,” he stated.

He added: “The money from the fuel station was about to be loaded into the van when the robbers seized it, snatching the cash which was already in a polythene bag before driving away.”

The eyewitness revealed that the incident has instilled fear in the community, leading to many shop owners refusing to open their businesses.

He appealed to the police to provide protection to the residents of the area.

In response to the robbery, the Ghana Police Service has launched a search for the four-member gang responsible for the attack on the vehicle at the Ablekuma Fanmilk filling station.

READ ALSO:

Police shot during broad daylight robbery at Ablekuma

Photo of police officer killed in daylight robbery attack at Ablekuma pops up