Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has proposed that Asamoah Gyan should be studied in Ghanaian schools to inspire the next generation.

His comment comes after the former Black Stars captain and striker announced his retirement on Tuesday.

According to the lawmaker, Gyan, who is the country’s all-time goalscorer also merits a monument erected in his honour.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

“A man with such great ability and talents both on and off the pitch deserves more,” Annoh-Dompreh said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 22.

“I strongly believe this personality and vision should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation.

“Again, a monument should be erected in his name to show our appreciation for the diverse contribution he has made to Ghana and the world at large.

“He is an iconic figure whose brand should be promoted to inspire other rich and endowed footballers to act likewise in the manner in which he contributed to the socio-economic development of our country.

“Speaker, he may [have] missed the golden opportunity of not qualifying Ghana to the semi-final in the 2010 World Cup.

“Nonetheless, he never missed the opportunity for restoring joy into the heart of Ghanaians with music, dance, and economic opportunities that he has offered the youth,” he added.

Gyan also remains the continent’s all-time leading goalscorer with six goals.

The 37-year-old kicked off his career at Liberty Professionals. He also played for Udinese Calcio, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayerispor, and NorthEast United before playing for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.

Gyan featured at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

