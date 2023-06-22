Four people, including a six-year-old boy, have drowned in floods in the Ashanti Region after Wednesday’s rains.

The victims include two biological brothers, aged 47 and 57, who drowned in the Owabi stream on the Atafoa bridge close to Kumasi.

A fourth victim, who eyewitnesses say like the two brothers, failed to heed to warning to stay away from the rushing waters, drowned at Sepaase Besease.

The Regional NADMO wants people to desist from driving through flood waters as it rains.

