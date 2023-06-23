Armed robbers shoot and kill police officer in bullion van attack at Ablekuma
Friends and family have gathered at the residence of the policeman who was killed in a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma in Accra on Thursday.

The policeman, who has been identified as Amoah, was killed when the van he was escorting was attacked by heavily armed robbers.

The robbery occurred when the van was transporting cash from the Star Oil Fuel station. The robbers, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, opened fire on the van, killing the Police Officer instantly.

The robbers then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The police have launched a manhunt for the robbers. The death of the officer has been met with widespread grief and condemnation.

His friends and family gathered at his residence to mourn his death and to offer their support to his loved ones. They spoke of the officer as a dedicated and hardworking police officer.




