A policeman has been captured being assaulted by a ‘trotro’ driver and his mate in a video that is currently in circulation.

The incident reportedly happened when the police officer is said to have approached the driver as part of official motor check duties.

Reports indicate that the officer accosted the driver for road traffic offence and commanded them to follow him to the station.

However, the driver reportedly declined and proceeded to assault the police officer.

In the viral video, the driver, with the assistance of his mate, manhandled the officer before plunging him to the ground.

While one of them pinned him down, the other could be seen smacking and dragging the helpless uniformed man as they appear to retrieve what is believed to be their car key from the policeman.

It took the intervention of some bystanders to free the policeman from the grips of his abusers.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but netizens have described the behaviour as unacceptable.

Watch video below: