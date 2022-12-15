The Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has set over four ‘wee Ghettos’ ablaze in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

This was during a swoop at Gomoa Akotsi and Ojobi on Wednesday following a robbery attack on a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor in the area.

The armed men shot the victim, Ebenezer Amanquandoh, in his shop at Gomoa Akotsi and made away with his bag containing GHS 30,000.

The unknown assailants, who were on motorbikes, fired warning shots and asked him to surrender his possessions and shot with a pump action gun in his left thigh due to his reluctance.

Three persons; Ampreh Twum, 26, Fredrick Kwarteng, 24, and Sammy have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Nine other suspects were also arrested during the swoop on Wednesday.