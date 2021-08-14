Embattled Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, says he has always acted in the interest of Ghana in discharging his core mandate.



According to Mr Agyemang-Manu, he has also safeguarded the lives of Ghanaians, especially in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

His comment follows the refund of $2,470.00 by the Emirati, Sheikh Al Maktoum over the botched vaccine deal.

The Minister, who is currently on a two-week leave, has come under pressure with calls for his resignation and dismissal over the deal.

However, Mr Agyemang-Manu, in a statement, thanked Ghanaians for the support so far in defeating the virus.



He also confirmed the refund is in the National Treasury.

“The money is now available to the Health Ministry for the purpose of purchasing much-needed vaccines to meet the President’s target of 20 million vaccinations by the end of the year.

“I would like to assure the general public that the Ministry of Health is working assiduously to access vaccines to enable vaccinations to be administered to the public. That is the surest way to win the battle against Covid-19,” part of the statement read.

