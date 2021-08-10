The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is currently on a two-week leave to enable him to attend to some personal issues.

Sources at the presidency told Joy News the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, permitted him, and he officially started the leave last week.

Joy News’ checks reveal that the Dormaa Member of Parliament is in his constituency to usher around President Nana Akufo-Addo who is on a regional tour.

There have been rumours that Mr Agyeman-Manu had resigned, but Joy News sources at the presidency have denied this, saying he had only taken leave.

This comes after several letters from the Health Ministry were made public following the release of the report by the Parliamentary Committee, which investigated the botched Sputnik V vaccine contract.

Agyeman-Manu must go

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Mr Agyeman-Manu to resign following revelations in the report of the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract.