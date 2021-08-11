President Nana Akufo-Addo says the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has endured a lot of suffering at the Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks when he lauded Mr Agyeman-Manu as one of the illustrious sons from the Bono Region who has served well in his administration.

The President was addressing the chiefs and people of Sunyani in the Bono Region as part of his two-day working visit in the area.

The Minister is currently under intense criticism for breaching procurement processes in his quest to secure the Sputnik V vaccines for Ghana.

Though President Akufo-Addo did not emphatically comment on the deal, his statement, which cracked ribs at the durbar, came barely 24 hours after the Minister proceeded on two-week work leave.

The President at the durbar also commended other appointees from the region who have also served in his administration.

“There are a lot of people from the Bono Region in my government; including the Minister of Health, who is currently receiving slaps from Ghanaians. He is an indigene from Dormaa.

“He has really suffered in that Health Ministry and is still suffering,” he said amid laughter.

