A 15-year-old girl, Winnifred Abena Binney, has died on the spot after a fence collapsed at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased and her three siblings were fetching water behind the newly built fence wall when the unfortunate incident happened.

The three siblings, however, escaped unhurt.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicates that the owner of the house who has not moved in yet has connected a pipe from the roofing sheets through the fence.

This, therefore, serves as a source for residents to fetch water anytime it rains.

The distraught mother of the deceased, Janet Binney, said she was asleep when they informed her about the incident.

