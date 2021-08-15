The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has been involved in a ghastly accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday on the Fiapre- Dumasua road when the Minister’s car crashed with a tipper truck.

The Minister and other occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani for medical attention.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, was reportedly in the company of the New Patriotic Party Chairman for the constituency, Kusi Boadum, and another person who is yet to be identified.

