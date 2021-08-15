Police at Gushegu in the Northern Region have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The Gushegu Divisional Commander, ASP Thomas Tolasi, briefing JoyNews said the victim’s father, who reported the matter, narrated that his daughter, who lives with her aunt, had come to his place for a visit when she was allegedly defiled.

According to him, the girl met his absence so she was waiting at home when the suspect approached her and asked for water to take his medication.

He added that after the suspect had taken the medication, he then dragged the victim to the bathroom and defiled her.

Her father added that unfortunately, the cry and shouts from his daughter did not attract any help.

ASP Tolasi noted that the Gushegu command has no Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit desk, therefore, the case will be transferred to Tamale for the final works and prosecution.

The Divisional Commander said the victim is recovering after receiving treatment and is currently doing well.